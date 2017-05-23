A woman from New Jersey, who has been a nurse for less than a year, helped saved a fellow passenger mid-flight.Courtney Donlon was asleep on a flight back to Newark when flight attendants asked if anyone with medical training could help a sick passenger."Right off the bat, you could see that the patient was wide eyed. She could feel something bad was about to happen," said Courtney, a Robert Wood Johnson nurse.This was on an airplane Monday night, on a flight after a trip to Vegas.Courtney's work is usually in the respiratory care unit at Robert Wood Johnson.On the plane, she answered the call to assist, and became the point person, calling for oxygen, the defibrillator, whatever she needed."They knew they could trust me. We asked for aspirin," Courtney said. "So many people on board began digging in their bags for it. We found it, it's a blood thinner."Courtney is 22 and a nurse for a little more than 8 months. There was no flinching no holding back. She took control. Every one listened to her.Especially the pilot who called back for an update from her."I've seen this before," Courtney said she told the pilot. "It's a heart attack. She needs more medical attention than I can give her. He says, 'What do I do?' I said, 'Land the plane.' He said, 'OK.'"Courtney's actions were the buzz at work, where her mom is a nurse in the cardiac unit."She was in the right place at the right time," said Renee Donlon, nurse and proud mother. "Her skills kicked in and she used them to the best of her abilities."Her sister is a nurse on the same floor as Courtney."After a long trip, she's sleeping, she jumped up, got into the zone and did what she had to do," said Nicholle Black, nurse and proud sister.Courtney didn't want to leave out nurse Valentina, who helped monitor the patient until she was handed off to EMS in South Carolina.There's nowhere else Courtney would have rather been, saving the life of someone in need."You are they're lifeline, you're always on the frontline, that's why nursing was my choice," Courtney said.