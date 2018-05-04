NEW YORK (WABC) --Mayor Bill de Blasio wants to open four safe injection facilities across the city that would allow drug users to shoot-up legally.
Right now, sites like these they do not exist in the United States, but other countries already do provide them.
For example, in Vancouver, Canada, addicts can shoot up under the supervision of medical professionals with clean needles and access to help getting clean.
Officials say there has never been a death reported in any of these facilities, but New York City just hit a record for the number of overdose deaths: 1,441 in 2017, driven by opioids like heroin and fentanyl.
Mayor de Blasio is calling for a year-long pilot program at facilities in Midtown West and Washington Heights in Manhattan, in the Gowanus section of Brooklyn and one in Longwood, in the Bronx.
All four would be in facilities that already exist for needle exchanges, but in Washington Heights, the idea of essentially legalizing actual drug use in the neighborhood wasn't getting a lot of love.
On the other hand, one woman told Eyewitness News those existing facilities saved her life.
"I got sober actually in a syringe exchange. Which is unusual, people may think, but it's not unusual, because there is hope in these places," she said. "This is a place where people can have a real intervention done."
Police Commissioner James O'Neill echoed concerns about the potential of rising crime, although he said he was open to learning more about the program.
Before the pilot can even begin, the governor needs to sign off and the city is promising to set ground rules in conjunction with members of each community affected.
But here's the point: More New Yorkers die each year from overdoses than from car crashes, suicide and homicide combined. The mayor says it's time to try something.
----------
* More local news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts