Officer from Texas traveling the US spreading cheer to children battling cancer

NORWOOD, Bronx (WABC) --
Who says there's no such thing as a super hero? Don't tell that to kids in hospitals around the country.

A cop from Houston is traveling the United States dressed as a super hero and bringing hope and smiles to children everywhere.

Tuesday, he was in the Bronx spreading cheer.

To bring out the dimples on a 4-year-old boy at his worst, now that's what's you call superpowers.

When he's not wearing his Batman uniform, Officer Damon Cole wears a different one with the Fort Worth, Texas police department.

Tuesday afternoon, while using two weeks of his vacation time, Cole showed up in his Bat-mobile at Children's Hospital at Montefiore on his Heroes and Cops against Childhood Cancer crusade, organized by NYPD community affairs officers at the 52nd precinct.

You see, a little quality time with Batman goes a long way.

"It's all about making a kid smile," Cole said.
