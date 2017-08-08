NORWOOD, Bronx (WABC) --Who says there's no such thing as a super hero? Don't tell that to kids in hospitals around the country.
A cop from Houston is traveling the United States dressed as a super hero and bringing hope and smiles to children everywhere.
Tuesday, he was in the Bronx spreading cheer.
To bring out the dimples on a 4-year-old boy at his worst, now that's what's you call superpowers.
When he's not wearing his Batman uniform, Officer Damon Cole wears a different one with the Fort Worth, Texas police department.
Tuesday afternoon, while using two weeks of his vacation time, Cole showed up in his Bat-mobile at Children's Hospital at Montefiore on his Heroes and Cops against Childhood Cancer crusade, organized by NYPD community affairs officers at the 52nd precinct.
You see, a little quality time with Batman goes a long way.
"It's all about making a kid smile," Cole said.