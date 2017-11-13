It would seem obvious, call 911 if a child is in distress, but now a new city rule makes it mandatory for all pre-k providers.It comes after the death of a toddler given a grilled cheese sandwich at his pre-school even though he was highly allergic to dairy.The directive was issued to every pre-K program across the city. It contains protocols for managing children with allergies and guidelines for responding to medical emergencies."The city is issuing a new requirement to all early learn and pre-K providers that they must call 911 when a child has a medical emergency," said Commissioner David Hansell, Administration for Children's Services.Eyewitness News first reported last week that there was no 911 call after Elijah Silvera suffered a life-threatening allergic reaction.His pre-K staff at The Seventh Avenue Center for Family Services called Elijah's mother instead, who rushed the child to Harlem Hospital where he later died.His family says the staff was warned that Elijah had a severe allergy to dairy products, but he was served a grilled cheese sandwich.Authorities said Monday that the center's response was unacceptable and that the pre-K will be closed indefinitely."When our team was dispatched and went to investigate following the report of the tragic death of Elijah, they found that the individual safety plan that this site had on site was not being followed," said Commissioner Mary Bassett, NYC Health Department.Nydia Avila has a 4-year-old daughter with a food allergy in a different program. She says what happened to Elijah was a wakeup call."When I first heard it in the news I was really in shock because my daughter has allergies," Avila said. "I said, 'Oh my gosh, that could be my daughter.'"Elijah's parents released a statement on Monday saying,