New York City Councilman Peter Koo wants to ban smoking on some sidewalks

Nicholas Augustine
NEW YORK CITY (WABC) --
Smoking on some New York City sidewalks may soon be prohibited.

City Council member Peter Koo has introduced a bill that would prohibit smoking on all sidewalks controlled by the Department of Transportation and Department of Parks and Recreation.

It would mean no smoking on sidewalks adjoining parks, squares and public places, pedestrian pathways through parks, and parking lots.

"In a perfect world, every smoker would have the self-awareness to realize that smoking and walking down a crowded sidewalk subjects everyone behind you to breathing in the fumes," Koo said in a statement. "Unfortunately, we've all had the experience of getting stuck behind a smoker while walking down a crowded city sidewalk. If you want to smoke, stand off to the side."

It would match an existing ban on smoking in city parks more generally. It would not apply to e-cigarettes.

Koo will introduce the bill in the City Council on March 23.

