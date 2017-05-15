Sponsored: Head and Neck Cancer - Breakthroughs in Treatment

If a cancer diagnosis has been confirmed, a critical role in head and neck cancer patient care is devising an individual treatment protocol that will yield the best outcome for the patient."It's teamwork that's involved in the care of all patients with cancer, but especially a patient with a head and neck cancer diagnosis," says Dr. Missak Haigentz, Section Chief of Hematology and Oncology at Atlantic Health System's Morristown Medical Center, Morristown, NJ, and an internationally recognized expert in cancers of the head and neck, including thyroid cancers."There's been an explosion in cancer treatment, a true breakthrough and that's in the field of cancer immunotherapy," he explains. Instead of using chemicals or radiation, these drugs fight cancer by using the body's own natural defense system to kill cancer cells.