HEALTH & FITNESS

New study finds aspirin doesn't increase risk for heart patients

Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) --
New aspirin research published on Monday may just offer some reassurance to heart failure patients who use the drug daily.

The 10-year study of over 2,300 patients in 11 countries found that daily aspirin did not increase the risk of being hospitalized for or dying from heart failure.

These findings contrast the thought that aspirin could interfere with the benefits of certain heart failure drugs.

Two previous and smaller studies found that aspirin use led to a higher risk of heart failure complications.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
healthresearchstudyheart disease
(Copyright ©2017 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
HEALTH & FITNESS
Family blames botched plastic surgery for Harlem mother's death
18 kidney exchange donors, recipients meet at hospital
Charlie Gard being moved to hospice, will 'inevitably' die
Bird poop causes several NJ beach closures
More Health & Fitness
Top Stories
Emotionally disturbed man fatally shot by police in Brooklyn
Family blames botched plastic surgery for Harlem mother's death
Scaramucci resigns as White House communications director
7 On Your Side: Energy efficient windows a fire hazard for some homeowners
Inmates used peanut butter to make escape from jail
TS Emily weakens after marching through Florida
Man pleads guilty in deadly mall carjacking case
Twins' mom dies days after their birth and their dad slain
Show More
5-year-old girl among 2 struck by stray bullets
Sam Shepard, actor and playwright, dies at 73
Coney Island brawl caught on camera, officer injured
Body of missing swimmer found along Jersey shore
Gov. Christie, fan get into verbal confrontation at game
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Disabled seaplane in East River
PHOTOS: O.J. Simpson through the years
PHOTOS: Deadly crash on the Grand Central Parkway
New York Yankees' Aaron Judge wins Home Run Derby
More Photos