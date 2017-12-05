HEALTH & FITNESS

Required newborn screenings saving lives

Dr. Kenia Martinez, left, examines newborn baby Kaden Thomas McGee at the Doris Isen Health Center, Wednesday, Sept. 25, 2013, in Cutler Bay, Fla.

Parents will be happy to hear that a required newborn screening is saving the lives of little ones.

A new study shows that critical congenital heart disease screenings have reduced infant deaths due to the condition by 33 percent.

The screening process, which is now offered in 47 states, involves checking the amount of oxygen in a baby's blood.

Before, the screenings were only mandatory in eight states including: New York, New Jersey and Connecticut.

CCHD was the cause of six percent of infant deaths. However, the hope is that number will continue to decrease due to the screenings.
