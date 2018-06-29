GLAM LAB

Fanny packs, fringe and power suits: Glam Lab has summer's hottest fashion trends

EMBED </>More Videos

 (1 of 5)

Fanny packs, fringe and power suits... Glam Lab has summer's hottest fashion trends

I step out of my comfort zone and into the hottest summer fashion trends for this episode of Glam Lab.

Johanna Trupp and Emily Sowa
MANHATTAN, New York (WABC) --
From sheer tops and linen suits to small sunglasses and belt bags... I step out of my comfort zone and into the hottest summer fashion trends for this episode of Glam Lab.

Thanks to Lulus.com, I'm showing you what's worth the purchase and what trends to skip.
RELATED: See more GlamLab episodes

Among other fashion lessons, I've learned the summer of 2018 is bringing back fringe! This season, you're also allowed to wear pink and red together.

I'm not exactly a natural on the catwalk, but I think you'll get a good idea of what this season's all about!

Watch Glam Lab each week for more beauty tips, tricks and trends!
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
healthglam labbeautybeauty & lifestyleoriginalsfashionfashion showManhattanNew York CityNew York
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
GLAM LAB
What is dermaplaning?
The hair extensions all of the celebs get
Must know tips from one of NYC's best hair colorists
10-year-old drag kid's Pride March makeup tutorial
More glam lab
HEALTH & FITNESS
Parasite found in McDonald's salads sickens nearly 400 people, FDA says
What is dermaplaning?
Woman had C-section without anesthesia, lawsuit claims
Organ recipients meet family of donor who saved their lives
4 free and affordable health and fitness events in NYC this weekend
More Health & Fitness
Top Stories
AccuWeather Alert: Heat advisory in effect as temps climb
Man charged with killing co-worker after argument at gas station
Stolen car with baby inside crashes into van in NJ
Bon Jovi surprises shoppers at Long Island supermarket
Trump visits Ohio after blasting state's favorite son LeBron James
2 women save 2-year-old dangling from Queens fire escape
Police rescue 11 kids held in filthy conditions in New Mexico
Family frantically searching for missing uncle visiting from Trinidad
Show More
Venezuelan president dodges apparent assassination attempt
Police identify suspect who abandoned pit bull
Video shows off-duty NYPD sergeant shoot man in Brooklyn
Man punches, robs 88-year-old woman inside Bronx bank
Video shows woman flee attempted rape in Queens
More News