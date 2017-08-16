Her fight against breast cancer has been nothing short of inspiring. And now talk show host Denise Albert has taken a humiliating airport security experience and, with the help of an apologetic TSA, turned it into something positive."When somebody's traveling with an illness, no matter what the illness is, I think it's important for agents to know that obviously they have to do their job but to be a little sensitive," said Albert.After the experience, she helped produce a TSA public service announcement catering to cancer patients.It's designed to avoid what happened to Albert last December before a flight from L.A. to New York, in which the TSA wanted to body search her and have her remove her wig."The two people that did this to me, I think, are not great people," she said. "I'm not going to let that hurt me or harm me. And to me the most important thing is really to make sure that this doesn't happen to others. And also I think it's really important for my kids to see that I was able to turn something negative into a positive."Many people in Albert's position would have just gone on with their lives, but not Denise Albert.She talked to TSA officials, and together they changed the way the TSA treats cancer patients.As for Denise Albert, she is in remission.