HEALTH & FITNESS

Talk show host Denise Albert uses humiliating airport experience to help other cancer patients

EMBED </>More Videos

Denise Albert is turning a humiliating airport experience into something positive.

By
NEW YORK (WABC) --
Her fight against breast cancer has been nothing short of inspiring. And now talk show host Denise Albert has taken a humiliating airport security experience and, with the help of an apologetic TSA, turned it into something positive.

"When somebody's traveling with an illness, no matter what the illness is, I think it's important for agents to know that obviously they have to do their job but to be a little sensitive," said Albert.

After the experience, she helped produce a TSA public service announcement catering to cancer patients.

It's designed to avoid what happened to Albert last December before a flight from L.A. to New York, in which the TSA wanted to body search her and have her remove her wig.

"The two people that did this to me, I think, are not great people," she said. "I'm not going to let that hurt me or harm me. And to me the most important thing is really to make sure that this doesn't happen to others. And also I think it's really important for my kids to see that I was able to turn something negative into a positive."

Many people in Albert's position would have just gone on with their lives, but not Denise Albert.

She talked to TSA officials, and together they changed the way the TSA treats cancer patients.

As for Denise Albert, she is in remission.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
healthcancerTSA
(Copyright ©2017 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
HEALTH & FITNESS
Officer traveling the US spreading cheer to children battling cancer
Family to file billion dollar lawsuit after botched buttocks injection death
Cancer patient surprised with parade for last chemo
NYC Council approves bill to raise cost of cigarettes
More Health & Fitness
Top Stories
President Trump blames 'both sides' for Charlottesville
Man slashed on subway chases after attacker, throws plywood at him
Mom, sons injured after tree falls in Central Park
Mom charged after hours-old baby found in covered in ants
Scott Peterson speaks from death row on Laci Peterson murder
Firefighters still seeking justice 10 years after Deutsche Bank fire
Brooklyn stunt driver dies on set of 'Deadpool 2'
Tip of Delta plane clips American plane at JFK
Show More
Police officer shot with BB gun in the Bronx
Report: Former NYC Mayor Rudy Giuliani recovering from surgery after fall
Workers find fetus at water pumping station in Bayonne
Dog's ashes stolen off front porch returned, with apology note
Opioid crisis claims life of 13-year-old boy
More News
Top Video
Now you can zipline across the Bronx River
Mom, sons injured after tree falls in Central Park
Eyewitness News Update
Family, friends bid final farewell to football player killed by log
More Video