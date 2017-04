This is happening today @ABC7NY at 5. Who needs the beach to surf? Not me! @SurfMB pic.twitter.com/gmo1tXdBnk — Lauren Glassberg (@LaurenGlassberg) April 24, 2017

It may not be beach weather yet, but it is still time to get on the surf board.At Surfset Long Island, the boards don't actually hit the water - and that's probably a good thing.Instead, the surfboards are mounted on Bosu balls, and the lass inside the Drew Patrick Fitness in Bay Shore.