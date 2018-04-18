NEW YORK (WABC) --It's a spa day like no other!
I checked out The Dose Lounge from HigherDOSE. The treatments are meant to not only relax you, but purge your body of toxins and negative energy.
HigherDOSE has been known for their infrared sauna, and now, the infrared body wrap. For 45 minutes, I was wrapped up in a heavy blanket to do one thing only: SWEAT.
It's promised to give you the same effects as if you just worked out!
The first half of the wrap, you are given an LED light mask. Between the two treatments, there is a long list of benefits. From building collagen and fighting acne to burning calories and eliminating stress -- you get it all in 45 minutes!
If you're looking to reset your body, this is the place to go!
It's affordable and accessible, with a few locations in the city. But beware: It does get intense.
Check out the video for the full experience!