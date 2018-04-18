GLAM LAB

This infrared body wrap is designed to burn calories - and more!

EMBED </>More Videos

What in the world is an infrared body wrap? ABC7NY producer Jo Trupp tries out the latest beauty trend.

Johanna C. Trupp
NEW YORK (WABC) --
It's a spa day like no other!

I checked out The Dose Lounge from HigherDOSE. The treatments are meant to not only relax you, but purge your body of toxins and negative energy.

HigherDOSE has been known for their infrared sauna, and now, the infrared body wrap. For 45 minutes, I was wrapped up in a heavy blanket to do one thing only: SWEAT.

It's promised to give you the same effects as if you just worked out!

The first half of the wrap, you are given an LED light mask. Between the two treatments, there is a long list of benefits. From building collagen and fighting acne to burning calories and eliminating stress -- you get it all in 45 minutes!

If you're looking to reset your body, this is the place to go!

It's affordable and accessible, with a few locations in the city. But beware: It does get intense.

Check out the video for the full experience!
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
healthbeauty & lifestylebeautyskin careoriginalsglam labNew York City
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
GLAM LAB
Before you get fake lashes - you have to see this!
Cryofacial: Is liquid nitrogen key to better skin?
Should you be brushing with charcoal toothpaste?
Better skin in 7 days? We tested out a skin detox
More glam lab
HEALTH & FITNESS
Cryofacial: Is liquid nitrogen key to better skin?
Should you be brushing with charcoal toothpaste?
Better skin in 7 days? We tested out a skin detox
Medical history made as man receives second face transplant
More Health & Fitness
Top Stories
Nanny found guilty of murder in fatal stabbings of 2 children
Alabama endures NYC 'poop train' that 'smells like death'
7 months after Maria, island-wide blackout hits Puerto Rico
Police: 3-year-old toddler accidentally shoots pregnant mom
Professional wrestling legend Bruno Sammartino dies at 82
'Metal fatigue' eyed in Southwest incident that killed woman
Woman killed on Southwest jet was mom of 2 from New Mexico
Family of alleged shoplifter who died in supermarket altercation demands justice
Show More
Passengers: Pilot of Southwest flight is a hero
Retired nurse helped critically injured Southwest passenger
Trapped couple rescued from fast-moving fire above NJ deli
Teen girl attacked in grocery store with can of Chef Boyardee
Wheelchair-bound ex-MTA bus driver found stabbed to death
More News