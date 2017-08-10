A 15-year-old football player has died after being injured during practice Thursday morning at Sachem East High School on Long Island, Suffolk County police said.
The incident happened on the athletic field at the school on Granny Road in Farmingville around 8:30 a.m., according to Assistant Commissioner Justin Meyers.
He was transported to Stony Brook University Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
No other details have been released.
high school footballFarmingville
