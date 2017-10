The NYPD Aviation Unit came to the rescue of a hiker Sunday.Police say the 59-year-old hiker was having a cardiac emergency on Bear Mountain just after 2:30 p.m.Members of the Aviation Unit located the victim and lowered a Tactical Medic down to his location.He was then placed onto a backboard and was secured in the helicopter.The victim was transported to Westchester County Medical Center where he is expected to survive.