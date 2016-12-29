HOBBIES & INTERESTS

4 people strike it big with the New York Lottery

Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) --
There are four new millionaires thanks to the New York Lottery.

More than $13 million was handed out to four big winners Thursday.

One of them is a pizzeria owner from Long Island who won a million dollars on his 73rd birthday.

The man from Lake Grove says he got to the bank too early so he went to a nearby store and bought scratch tickets.

He won $25. So, he used some of the money to get a Holiday Millionaire ticket.

He says he now plans to pay some bills and visit his mom in Greece.

A couple from Glen Head, Long Island also won $5 million.

The big winner was a store owner from Queens. He won $7 million.
