Boy forges letter from teacher asking for more video game time

A Utah boy forged a letter from his teacher asking for more video game time.

UTAH --
A 7-year-old boy in Utah tried to trick his parents into giving him more video game time by pretending to be his teacher and writing a letter.

It read, "Dear parents, Nathan has been doing good in all his classes except for video game class. If he does not stay up all night playing video games he will get kicked out of school."

Nathan Anderson's note is now going viral.

The elementary school student even cut his regular notebook paper down to size to try and make the note look a bit more authentic.

"Immediately, I recognized Nathan's handwriting, but I almost couldn't stop myself from laughing," his mom said.

"It worked a little bit, I got to stay up 30 more minutes that night," Nathan said.

Nathan's mom said she still doesn't understand what made him take the time to make the argument for more time with his video games.

