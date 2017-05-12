  • BREAKING NEWS LIVE NOW from the Love sculpture. People expressing their appreciation of mom
HOBBIES & INTERESTS

Man races MTA train on foot - and wins

EMBED </>More Videos

Matthew Ahn races a 2 train on foot and wins. (Matthew Ahn / YouTube)

By Alex Meier
NEW YORK, New York (WABC) --
Have you ever been on a train and wondered, "I think I could get to my destination faster on foot?" If you commute in New York, the answer is, "of course."

Matthew Ahn, the Guinness World Record holder for fastest time to travel to all New York City Subway stations, decided to test this hypothesis. In his latest stunt, Ahn raced a Brooklyn-bound No. 2 train from Chambers Street to Park Place on foot - and won.
Video of the stunt shows two perspectives: one from the Go Pro strapped to his head and the other from the cell phone of his friend on the train.

Ahn was considerate when picking which stops would begin and end the race. He said not only are the two stations close, but the Chambers Street stop runs north-south and the Park Place stop runs east-west, causing the train to curve as it travels. Also, no street crossings were required.

The entire trek took less than a minute and a half. He successful completed his challenge on the first try, but since his Go Pro wasn't recording, he had to give it a second run.

"I was pretty winded - about halfway though I felt like my legs were going to fall," Ahn said.

The idea to race the MTA was inspired by a similar stunt pulled by Londoners on the Tube. At the moment, Ahn has no plans for another MTA-related challenge, but that doesn't mean there won't be another in the future.

"Subways fascinating for a lot of people," he said. "There's always interesting things happening."
Related Topics:
hobbiesmtaworld recordsubway
(Copyright ©2017 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
HOBBIES & INTERESTS
New NY Botanical Garden exhibit is a light and color spectacular
Boy forges letter from teacher for more video game time
Cubs fan gets emotional after receiving surprise tickets
Seaside Heights bans beach smoking, certain coolers, umbrellas
More Hobbies & Interests
Top Stories
Vendor brutally attacked wakes up from coma
Lawmakers tour Penn Station as govs call for privatization
Police: Man exposes himself to teen girl in Queens
Thousands of bees found inside bedroom wall
Massive creature washes ashore in Indonesia
New 'Gray Death' drug can kill with 1 dose
1 killed in double stabbing at NYC mental health center
Show More
Trump: Comey 'better hope' there are no tapes of talks
Trump retweets Rosie O'Donnell's 2016 call for Comey to be fired
Pedestrian hit, killed in Linden; driver in custody
Avocados popularity spawns rise in hand injuries
Passengers claim scorpion was on United flight
More News
Top Video
Jail commissioner expected to resign amid car-use controversy
Lawmakers tour Penn Station as govs call for privatization
AccuWeather forecast for the New York area
Vendor brutally attacked wakes up from coma
More Video