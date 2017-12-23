It could be a very merry Christmas if you are lucky.Right now the Mega-Millions and Powerball have a combined jackpot of more than $500 million.No winning tickets were sold for Friday's Mega Millions drawing, so that meant the jackpot grew to an estimated $277 million.The winning numbers in Friday's drawing were 30-33-42-1-20 and Powerball 16. The Megaplier was 4x.Meanwhile, Powerball's jackpot is around $269 million for Saturday's drawing.----------