NEW YORK (WABC) --It could be a very merry Christmas if you are lucky.
Right now the Mega-Millions and Powerball have a combined jackpot of more than $500 million.
No winning tickets were sold for Friday's Mega Millions drawing, so that meant the jackpot grew to an estimated $277 million.
The winning numbers in Friday's drawing were 30-33-42-1-20 and Powerball 16. The Megaplier was 4x.
Meanwhile, Powerball's jackpot is around $269 million for Saturday's drawing.
You can watch the Powerball drawing during Eyewitness News at 11 on Saturday.
