The jackpots continue to rise in the Mega Millions and Powerball drawings, seen live on Channel 7 before Eyewitness News at 11.There was no winner in Tuesday's Mega Millions drawing, sending the jackpot to $418 million for Friday night's drawing.The winning Mega Millions numbers drawn on Tuesday night were:1-42-64-47-70 and Mega Ball 22. The Megaplier was 4x.The Powerball jackpot grew even bigger at $460 million for Wednesday's drawing. That's the ninth largest in Powerball history.The winning numbers for Wednesday night's Powerball drawing are 42-39-18-2-37 and Powerball 12. The Power Play Multiplier is 3x.It's the second time that Powerball and Mega Millions have had jackpots bigger than $300 million at the same time.No one has hit the Mega Millions jackpot since October 13, 2017, while Powerball has not had a jackpot winner since October 25.The largest Powerball jackpot on record was $1.586 billion, which was won last January.The biggest Mega Millions jackpot dates back to 2012 when three winners split $656 million.----------