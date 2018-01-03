LOTTERY

Powerball, Mega Millions jackpots up to a combined $878 million

EMBED </>More Videos

There were no winners in Tuesday night's Mega Millions drawing. (FILE)

By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) --
The jackpots continue to rise in the Mega Millions and Powerball drawings, seen live on Channel 7 before Eyewitness News at 11.

There was no winner in Tuesday's Mega Millions drawing, sending the jackpot to $418 million for Friday night's drawing.

The winning Mega Millions numbers drawn on Tuesday night were:
1-42-64-47-70 and Mega Ball 22. The Megaplier was 4x.

The Powerball jackpot grew even bigger at $460 million for Wednesday's drawing. That's the ninth largest in Powerball history.

The winning numbers for Wednesday night's Powerball drawing are 42-39-18-2-37 and Powerball 12. The Power Play Multiplier is 3x.

It's the second time that Powerball and Mega Millions have had jackpots bigger than $300 million at the same time.

No one has hit the Mega Millions jackpot since October 13, 2017, while Powerball has not had a jackpot winner since October 25.

RELATED: The biggest lottery jackpots of all time.

The largest Powerball jackpot on record was $1.586 billion, which was won last January.

The biggest Mega Millions jackpot dates back to 2012 when three winners split $656 million.

You can watch the drawings on ABC 7 just before Eyewitness News at 11.

----------
* More local news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
hobbiesmega millionspowerballlotteryu.s. & world
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
LOTTERY
Largest Powerball and Mega Millions jackpots in history
Powerball, Mega Millions jackpots soar to combined $783M
Glitch leads to many lotto winners on Christmas, game suspended
NY Lottery winners take home $13M
More lottery
HOBBIES & INTERESTS
Powerball, Mega Millions jackpots soar to combined $783M
Eyewitness News wants to see your holiday pics!
Hunting licenses being sold to infants under new law
7 things to ensure a safe trip down the slopes
More Hobbies & Interests
Top Stories
ACCUWEATHER ALERT: Winter storm, blizzard warnings issued
Winter storm 2018: What's closed, canceled in the Tri-State
New York area braces for blast from winter storm
Man dies after stranger punches him, knocks him onto subway tracks
School Closings
Find out which schools are closed in your district.
Fire breaks out on Clintons' Chappaqua property
Caught on camera: Thief steals monstrance, chalice from Manhattan church
Missing Texas sisters found safe in Colorado
Hero soldier dies saving lives in Bronx fire
Show More
Teen facing charges after man killed on way to pick up daughter
Rat boards flight, forcing everyone off the plane
Judge won't dismiss murder indictment in Sarah Stern case
More News
Top Video
AccuWeather forecast for the New York area
New York area braces for blast from winter storm
This packaging has people freaking out in NYC
Tips: Staying safe, warm amid the arctic blast
More Video