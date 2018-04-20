HOBBIES & INTERESTS

Wacky inventions a labor of love for Brooklyn innovator

By
BROOKLYN, New York City (WABC) --
Joseph Herscherb has made a name for himself on social media by making intricate machines that turn simple tasks into elaborate projects, and the inventor from Brooklyn's videos have racked up millions of views online.

He's originally from New Zealand and been in New York for a decade, and for the past six years -- right in his apartment -- the former software engineer has used YouTube to make a career out of his childhood hobby.

"I made first machine since I was 5 years old," he said. "The first one was 'the candy machine' for storing my candy."

He's made about 30 machines, which each took about three months to build. His objects are household items, because after all, he lives above a 99-cents store.

"Often, I do the 99-cent store walk of shame," he said. "I walk to every 99-cent store along Knickerbocker (Avenue), of which there are eight."

His work got him on Sesame Street and into the New York Times, but for him, it's more than just fun.

"It's often missing in education," he said. "Everything is about tests and meeting standards and goals. And we don't often give kids a chance to just play with something and learn through that play."

His most recent machine, the cake server, which brings him desert, has 100 million Facebook views.

----------
* More Brooklyn news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
hobbiesinventionNew York CityBrooklyn
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
HOBBIES & INTERESTS
Unexpected official Scrabble words
Winning $1 million lottery ticket sold in Manhattan
NYC lounge offers 'nap rooms' for sleep-deprived
31 workers at oil refinery to share $60 million lottery jackpot
More Hobbies & Interests
Top Stories
Actress arrested in sex trafficking case
Avicii, electronic dance music DJ, found dead at 28
LIVE: George HW Bush greets mourners at public viewing
NJ postal worker accused of stealing mail, identities
1 hurt, 1 in custody in shooting at Florida high school
Bus driver caught on camera watching videos while driving
Man charged in murder-for-hire plot to kill ex and her family
Lawmakers look to ban commercial bail bonds companies
Show More
Woman sexually assaulted inside Brooklyn playground bathroom
Whoops! Bus leaves Cleveland for New York, ends up in Toledo
Police: MS-13 threatens to kill LI cops after kingpin arrest
Man arrested for allegedly punching 5-year-old on subway
2 deputies killed while eating at restaurant in Florida
More News