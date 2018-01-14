Firefighters battled a three-alarm fire that broke out early Sunday at a restaurant on the ground floor of a building in New Jersey.The fire began at about 6 a.m. in the kitchen of the Middle Eastern restaurant on Washington Street in Hoboken and spread quickly up to the roof.Apartments on the upper floors of the building and adjacent buildings were evacuated and residents escaped without injury.Jersey City firefighters were brought in to help battle the blaze.The fire was placed under control after about two hours. There were no reports of injuries.Washington Street was closed down between 4th and 5th Streets due to the fire department activity.----------