If you're apartment hunting, you know how hard it can be to find a good deal. So what does a low-end rental in Prospect Heights look like these days-and what might you get for the price?
We took a look at local listings for studios and 1-bedroom apartments in Prospect Heights via rental site Zumper to find out what budget-minded apartment seekers can expect to find in this Brooklyn neighborhood. Take a look at the cheapest listings available right now, below.
750 Washington Ave., #3
Listed at $1,799 / month, this 550-square-foot 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom walk-up apartment, located at 750 Washington Avenue, is 31 percent below the median rent for a 1-bedroom in Prospect Heights, which is currently estimated at around $2,598 / month. Building amenities include secured entry; in the unit, expect to find hardwood flooring. If you've got a pet, you'll be happy to learn that cats and dogs are allowed. (See the complete listing here.)
353 Flatbush Ave., #3f
This 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment, situated at 353 Flatbush Ave (at Park Place), is listed for $1,850 / month. Located "just steps from the Q/B express at 7th ave, three stops from Union Square, and four stops to midtown," the listing boasts plentiful light and a large living room. Neither cats nor dogs are allowed, sadly. (See the complete listing here.)
376 Lincoln Place, #16
Here's a top-floor 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment at 376 Lincoln Place, which is going for $1,850 / month. In the unit, expect hardwood flooring, pocket doors, and a "good kitchen," according to the listing, which notes its convenient location close to Prospect Park. Good news for animal lovers: both dogs and cats are allowed here. (See the full listing here.)
558 Vanderbilt Ave., #2
Then there's this studio apartment at 558 Vanderbilt Avenue, listed at $1,900 / month. In the unit, expect hardwood flooring and other features. Sadly for pet owners, animals are not welcome. (See the listing here.)
500 Sterling Pl, #4A
Listed at $2,031 / month, this studio apartment is located at 500 Sterling Pl. The building features assigned parking, a roof deck, a fitness center, on-site laundry and more. In the unit, anticipate both air conditioning and central heating, hardwood flooring, garden access, in-unit laundry, a dishwasher and other features. Pet owners, take heed: cats and dogs are permitted. (Here's the listing.)
167 Eastern Parkway, #M
This 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment, situated at 167 Eastern Parkway, is listed for $2,100 / month for its 650 square feet of space. In the unit, expect central heating, hardwood flooring, a walk-in closet, open kitchen, and double-pane windows. Luckily for pet owners, both dogs and cats are allowed. The building features on-site laundry and an intercom system. (See the listing here.)
675 Bergen St., #1
And here's a 700-square-foot studio apartment at 675 Bergen Street, which is also going for $2,100 / month. Building amenities include on-site laundry and more. In the unit, look for air conditioning, in-unit laundry, and "a gorgeous new kitchen with marble counter tops and beautiful new bathroom as well," according to the listing. Neither cats nor dogs are welcome, sadly. (Check out the listing here.)
