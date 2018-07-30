A homeowner killed a suspected burglar in Queens early Monday morning.Police say they received a call of a burglary at around 2:50 a.m. on Williamson Avenue in St. Albans.When patrol officers arrived, they were met by two brothers, the homeowners.Once inside, they found a 26-year-old man with stabs wounds to his head and torso.The man was taken to Jamaica Hospital, where he was pronounced dead."The guy tried to get into the house and they tried to get him out," said neighbor Kim Satchell. "He tried to push in and the fight pursued and they ended up falling out into the street."One neighbor said he saw one of the two brothers strike the third man with a baseball bat as the three men ended up at the curb."It is a very quiet neighborhood," area resident Robert Clarke said. "We have been here for 10 years. First time seeing the news. I'm just coming in and see it's all taped off."Investigators were later seen speaking to a woman who also lives in the house."It's just a mother and her three children," a neighbor said.Outside the home, a police crime scene team had a number of different items of evidence marked in the front yard and out on the street.Neighbors say they heard the dead man is a suspected burglar."Protecting his property, I can't say why he did that," a neighbor said. "Quiet guy walking up and down the block. I have no idea why he went that far."Police say the two brothers remained at the scene and were being questioned by investigators.The family was later escorted by police from the house. No one has been charged.----------