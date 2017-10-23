Hot air balloon makes safe emergency landing in Connecticut

The balloon had just taken off from the Aqua Turf Club in Southington with five passengers on board when the basket snagged a tree in the air. (Amy Doyle/Facebook)

WALLINGFORD, Connecticut (WABC) --
A hot air balloon in Connecticut was forced to make an emergency landing on Sunday morning shortly after taking off.

The balloon had just taken off from the Aqua Turf Club in Southington with five passengers on board when the basket snagged a tree in the air.

An eyewitness on the ground managed to capture video of the moment that happened.

The operator of the balloon tried hitting the gas to try and gain some height, but during that process, the balloon's flame melted a hole in it.

Luckily the balloon managed to land safely at Parker Farms Elementary School in Wallingford where crews helped dismantle it and got everyone out safely with no injuries.
