NEW YORK (WABC) --Three trainers, each an expert in self-defense, discussed the issues of sexual assault -- and why taking self-defense classes are critical.
"It's a very important time for women," said Jane Ray, programming director at theChinese Hawaiian Kenpo Academy in the East Village.
From movements like #MeToo, to the rapid increases in sexual assault allegations in the entertainment industry, the focus has shifted.
"I feel like more and more news about rape and abuse are coming out, all of a sudden, everyone's eyes are turned on this widespread issue that's been happening for a long time," said Viktoria Makarova from the Krav Maga Academy in Chelsea.
According to the Center of Disease Control and Prevention, approximately one in five women across the country have experienced rape at some point in their lives.
When it comes to self- defense, Gabrielle Swain, "Female Awareness" instructor, explained how women aren't taught how to handle crucial scenarios that can put them in danger.
"They don't really teach: What do you do if someone who is above you? Has more power than you? Is an adult? It's a much scarier thing and that's what we're hearing about now," she said.
"You hear reports about women getting raped and women getting abused," said Makarova. "Suddenly it starts clicking. There needs to be more places ... that just empower women and give them the tools they need to deal with certain situations."
These three trainers explained why the education of self-defense is important for not only women, but for everyone. They also discussed and encouraged the resource and benefit of taking self-defense classes. For Swain, so far, her experience as an instructor has been very rewarding.
"The response I get over the decade that I've been teaching is really special because you're changing people's lives," she said. "Or they walk away feeling more confident, just changing certain things that they were doing."
