More than two dozen people were arrested by immigration officials on Long Island last week as part of a crackdown on drivers convicted of driving under the influence.U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement announced the arrests of 25 people during a six-day sweep, dubbed Operation Secure Streets.All but one of the people arrested have been convicted of driving while under the influence of alcohol or drugs, ICE officials said.Those in custody are being detained pending removal proceedings. They are nationals from Brazil, Ecuador, El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras, Mexico, and Ukraine.Among those arrested were:* A 41-year-old, previously removed Guatemalan man convicted of driving while intoxicated. He was arrested in Patchogue on Nov. 4 and will remain in ICE custody pending removal proceedings.* A 40-year-old, previously removed Brazilian man convicted of driving while intoxicated.. He was arrested in Ronkonkoma, Nov. 5 and will remain in ICE custody pending removal to Brazil.* A 31-year-old citizen of Guatemala with a prior convictions of criminal trespass in the 2nd degree and driving while ability impaired. He was arrested in Riverhead, Nov. 6 and will remain in ICE custody pending removal proceedings.* A 35-year-old previously removed Honduran man with prior conviction of assault in the 3rd degree. He was arrested in Hempstead on Nov. 7 and will remain in ICE custody pending removal to Honduras.* A 40-year-old Salvadoran national with a prior conviction of driving while intoxicated, identified as a MS-13 gang member. He was arrested in Shirley, Nov.7 and will remain in ICE custody pending removal proceedings."This operation targeted those who were convicted of driving under the influence, some with children in the car, solidifying ICE's commitment to remove public safety threats from our communities," New York field office director Thomas Decker said.Here is a list of communities where the arrests were made: In Nassau County:; and in Suffolk County:Those arrested who returned to the U.S. illegally after being previously removed will be immediately deported. The rest will have a hearing before an immigration judge.