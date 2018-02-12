RIKERS ISLAND (WABC) --The inmates accused of attacking a Rikers Island correction officer are due in court Monday.
The correction officer, 39-year-old Jean Souffrant, remains in the ICU with a fractured spine and bleeding on his brain.
A candle light vigil was held on Rikers for Souffrant Sunday night.
On Saturday, the correction officer's union says Souffrant was knocked unconscious by a sucker punch.
It happened around 6:30 p.m. in the George Motchan Detention Center.
Surveillance video obtained by Eyewitness News shows the first inmate, Steven Espinal, apparently rushing towards the officer and punching him, and the others three inmates joining in the attack. They began kicking him once he was down.
Espinal was already in jail on attempted murder charges. Officials say this was not the first time the correction officer crossed paths with Espinal.
The union says the inmate who threw the punch, Espinal, may have attacked Souffrant because he recently wrote him up.
The inmates who allegedly attacked Souffrant are all 19 and 20 years old and are allegedly members of the same gang.
The victim's family says this all could have been avoided.
"It's hard for me to talk about it. I haven't talked about it until this morning. It should have never happened," said the victim's cousin, Guy Souffrant.
"I always told him you have to look for something else. I don't like that job for you," said Officer Souffrant's mother, Rena Victor.
Four of the six suspects will face a judge Monday in Bronx Criminal Court.
The correction officers' union is calling this is attack one of the worst it's seen.
DOC Commissioner Cynthia Brann released a statement:
"What happened to our brother last night at the hands of a violent group of cowardly inmates was sickening. They'll be held accountable for this crime, but right now our thoughts and concerns are with our hospitalized officer and his family. They need us now more than ever and we will be here for them."
A similar attack happened at Rikers in November. A Captain was also punched and knocked to the ground - like Saturday, more inmates then joined in.
Critics are pointing the finger at Mayor Bill de Blasio. In 2016, the city ended punitive segregation for inmates 21 years old and younger. Under that punishment, these inmates would have lost all privileges and would have been removed from the general population.
