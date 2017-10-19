EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=2551300" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Watch video from NewsCopter 7 showing police investigate a possible homicide on Long Island.

An active investigation is underway on Long Island after federal law enforcement official received a tip of a possible gang-related homicide.Police are currently searching the area of West Greenwich Avenue and Wilbur Lane in Roosevelt.Federal agents are being joined there by Nassau County police and homicide detectives.Here is video from NewsCopter 7 showing police at the scene:There's no word yet if a body has been found.Eyewitness News has a crew at the scene. Keep checking abc7NY for the latest information.