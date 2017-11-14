Large fire rips through synagogue in Bedford-Stuyvesant, Brooklyn

EMBED </>More Videos

Kemberly Richardson has the latest details on the fire in Brooklyn.

Eyewitness News
BEDFORD-STUYVESANT, Brooklyn (WABC) --
A large fire ripped through a synagogue in Brooklyn Tuesday morning, causing heavy damage.

The fire broke out inside the B'nai Adath Kol Beth Yisrael synagogue on Patchen Avenue in Bedford-Stuyvesant just before 9:15 a.m.


Crews were on the roof working with torches when the fire broke out and sources tell Eyewitness News police are speaking with some of those workers at the precinct.

Witnesses said flames were shooting through the roof but firefighters were able to knock the fire down quickly.

No one was inside at the time, and no injuries have been reported.

Police said the preliminary investigation indicates the fire was accidental. The FDNY is at the scene investigating.

Members of the synagogue were in tears when they arrived, devastated by the loss.

"It's difficult to gather your thoughts, you know. Trying to be optimistic and you're hurting," said Kavah Levi. "I"ve worked and served here as long as I can remember, to be a servant of my people."

The synagogue seats about 1,500 people.

----------
* More Brooklyn news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
firesynagogueBedford StuyvesantBrooklynNew York City
(Copyright ©2017 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Top Stories
Man fatally shot in Applebee's restaurant next to mall
4th person shot dead in Tampa in possible serial killer spree
Dog groomer accused of slamming dog on table
ICE arrests dozens during sweep on Long Island
Off-duty officer charged with pointing gun at 3 women
3 UCLA players return to US after China shoplifting allegations
500K NYC parking tickets refunded or dismissed
Viral video captures violent school assault
Show More
Pedestrian critically injured in Manhattan hit and run
LeBron James and the Cavaliers take the subway
Suspect killed in police-involved shooting identified
Penn Station train changes announced for winter track work
Petition drive to change Gov. Mario Cuomo Bridge back to the Tappan Zee
More News
Top Video
LeBron James and the Cavaliers take the subway
Suspect killed in police-involved shooting identified
Pedestrian critically injured in Manhattan hit and run
FDA approves digital pill that records patient data in app
More Video