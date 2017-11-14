#Breaking Big fire in #Brooklyn Bnai Adath Kol Beth Yisrael at 1006 Greene Avenue @ABC7NY pic.twitter.com/460AWW01Mi — Kemberly Richardson (@kemrichardson7) November 14, 2017

A large fire ripped through a synagogue in Brooklyn Tuesday morning, causing heavy damage.The fire broke out inside the B'nai Adath Kol Beth Yisrael synagogue on Patchen Avenue in Bedford-Stuyvesant just before 9:15 a.m.Crews were on the roof working with torches when the fire broke out and sources tell Eyewitness News police are speaking with some of those workers at the precinct.Witnesses said flames were shooting through the roof but firefighters were able to knock the fire down quickly.No one was inside at the time, and no injuries have been reported.Police said the preliminary investigation indicates the fire was accidental. The FDNY is at the scene investigating.Members of the synagogue were in tears when they arrived, devastated by the loss."It's difficult to gather your thoughts, you know. Trying to be optimistic and you're hurting," said Kavah Levi. "I"ve worked and served here as long as I can remember, to be a servant of my people."The synagogue seats about 1,500 people.----------