Long Island man arrested for driving with 64 license suspensions

WYANDANCH, Long Island (WABC) --
Suffolk County police on Thursday arrested a man for driving with a suspended driver's license after stopping him for a traffic violation in Wyandanch.

Authorities say 27-year-old Jaquan Joas was operating a 2018 Honda on State Avenue when officers initiated a traffic stop. A check on Joas's driver's license showed it had been suspended 64 times.

Joas was not the registered owner of the vehicle.

Officers arrested Joas, of North Amityville, and transported him to the First Precinct where he was charged with felony aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle and an outstanding parole warrant.

----------
* More Long Island news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
drivingarrestWyandanchSuffolk County
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
AccuWeather Alert: Heat advisory in effect as temps climb
Suspect charged in murder of co-worker at LI gas station
Stolen car with baby inside crashes into van in NJ
Bon Jovi surprises shoppers at Long Island supermarket
Trump visits Ohio after blasting state's favorite son LeBron James
2 women save 2-year-old dangling from Queens fire escape
Police rescue 11 kids held in filthy conditions in New Mexico
Family frantically searching for missing uncle visiting from Trinidad
Show More
Venezuelan president dodges apparent assassination attempt
Police identify suspect who abandoned pit bull
Video shows off-duty NYPD sergeant shoot man in Brooklyn
Man punches, robs 88-year-old woman inside Bronx bank
Video shows woman flee attempted rape in Queens
More News