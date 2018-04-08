Man charged with driving while impaired after pedestrian fatally struck in South Huntington

Eyewitness News
SOUTH HUNTINGTON, Long Island (WABC) --
A man has been arrested and charged with driving while ability impaired after his vehicle fatally struck a pedestrian on Long Island.

Suffolk County Police say David R. Thompson was operating a 2014 Chevrolet Equinox eastbound on Jericho Turnpike Saturday at about 9:30 p.m. when his vehicle struck a pedestrian who was attempting to cross Jericho Turnpike at Oakwood Road in South Huntington.

The pedestrian, Anthony J. Santiago, 54, of Huntington Station, was pronounced dead at Huntington Hospital.

Thompson, 75, of Huntington, was arrested and charged with driving while ability impaired.

The vehicle was impounded for a safety check. The investigation is continuing. Detectives are asking anyone with information about the crash to call the Major Case Unit at 631-852-6555.

