Coram woman accused of attempting to kill her newborn

EMBED </>More Videos

The baby is now in foster care.

Eyewitness News
CORAM, Suffolk County (WABC) --
A Long Island woman will be arraigned Friday, accused of trying to murder her baby.

Felicia Squillace gave birth to the baby boy inside her Coram home two weeks ago.

Police say she wrapped the child in a plastic bag and put him in a garbage bin outside.

People in the neighborhood heard the baby cry and removed him from the bin then called police.

The baby was checked out and is now in foster care.

----------
* More Long Island news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
attempted murderbabymother chargedCoramSuffolk County
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Family pulled from apartment fire in Queens, 2 critical
1 person seriously injured in Elmhurst house fire
Woman accused of sending 65,000 texts after 1 date
Victims recall fear when car crashed into Chelsea deli
Man found fatally shot outside Staten Island bar
New Jersey teacher asks 6th-graders if they have HIV
Man accused of sex abuse, luring teen with dog-walking app
Woman leaves cable TV worker stranded in air after dispute
Show More
Fast-moving fire tears through Bronx apartment building
Suspect in brutal Queens attack confessed, police say
Dog takes last breaths in owner's arms after coyote attack
Police called on black student sleeping in her dorm at Yale
Controversy over plan to move statue commemorating massacre
More News