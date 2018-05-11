CORAM, Suffolk County (WABC) --A Long Island woman will be arraigned Friday, accused of trying to murder her baby.
Felicia Squillace gave birth to the baby boy inside her Coram home two weeks ago.
Police say she wrapped the child in a plastic bag and put him in a garbage bin outside.
People in the neighborhood heard the baby cry and removed him from the bin then called police.
The baby was checked out and is now in foster care.
