A Long Island Rail road train hit a car on the tracks in Suffolk County.The accident happened at around 6:15 Friday night in Holtsville, just west of the Medford station.No one on the train or in the car was injured.The crash disrupted service, but it was restored shortly afterward.Police are still investigating how the car ended up on the tracks.Buses were provided in place of the 6:53 p.m. train from Ronkonkoma.----------