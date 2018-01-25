Main break floods Manhattan streets, leaves buildings without water

WASHINGTON HEIGHTS, Manhattan (WABC) --
Several homes in Washington Heights were without water Thursday morning as crews worked to repair a water main break that flooded streets.

The main broke around 9:45 p.m. Wednesday on Broadway between 157th and 158th streets.

Water poured into the street, filling the intersection, blocking a bus stop and even pouring into the nearby 157th Street subway station. Service was not disrupted.

Water pumped into the the street for nearly an hour until crews shut the water off. Two nearby buildings, about 75 homes, also had their water cut off during those repairs.

At least 15 businesses were also without water, located from 3784 through 3810 Broadway.

As temperatures dropped Thursday morning, the roads nearby had to be salted to prevent issues with ice.

