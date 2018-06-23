Police are searching for a man accused of groping three teenage girls after a Broadway performance of Anastasia the Musical.The incident was reported outside the Broadhurst Theater just after 11 p.m. on Friday night.Authorities say the man stood outside the stage door amongst a crowd and groped and brushed up against three different teenagers.The 15-year-old, 16-year-old and 19-year-old victims did not require medical attention.The suspect is described as about 55 years old, 5 feet 7 inches tall and about 215 pounds. He has brown eyes and balding grey hair and was last seen wearing a beige baseball hat and a blue and yellow striped shirt.Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477).----------