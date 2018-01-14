2 injured when ceiling collapses inside NYCHA complex in Brooklyn

A ceiling collapsed at a NYCHA complex in Brooklyn.

CROWN HEIGHTS, Brooklyn (WABC) --
A man and woman were seriously injured when an apartment ceiling collapsed at a New York City Housing Authority complex Sunday morning.

It happened on the fifth floor of the Weeksville Garden Complex on Dean Street in Crown Heights, Brooklyn.

Emergency crews say the call came in around 2-30 a.m.

The two victims were taken to Kings County Hospital. Their injuries are not considered life-threatening.

