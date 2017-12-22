In Queens, police are on the lookout for two men who barged into a man's home and beat him with wooden sticks.It happened Thursday morning near 147th street and Elm Avenue in Flushing.Investigators say the men knocked on the 41-year-old victim's door and assaulted him when he answered.The victim was taken to the hospital in serious but stable condition.Both suspects are described as wearing dark jackets and dark jeans.Anyone with information in regards to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).