Man beaten with wooden sticks by 2 suspect in Flushing

EMBED </>More Videos

Surveillance video shows the two suspects in Flushing, Queens.

Eyewitness News
FLUSHING, Queens (WABC) --
In Queens, police are on the lookout for two men who barged into a man's home and beat him with wooden sticks.

It happened Thursday morning near 147th street and Elm Avenue in Flushing.

Investigators say the men knocked on the 41-year-old victim's door and assaulted him when he answered.

The victim was taken to the hospital in serious but stable condition.

Both suspects are described as wearing dark jackets and dark jeans.

Anyone with information in regards to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
assaultbeatingFlushingQueensNew York City
(Copyright ©2017 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Search on for robber who attacked man with hammer
2 men dead in shooting in front of Long Island home
Powerball, Mega Millions jackpots swell to combined $550M
Man sought in fatal shooting outside Times Square bar
New York City steps up security during holiday weekend
Last-minute shoppers hit stores on 'Super Saturday'
Suspect in custody in Manhattan robbery spree targeting women
Mariah Carey returning to 'New Year's Rockin' Eve' for redemption
Show More
Cuomo: Pre-pay property taxes now to keep deduction
AccuWeather: Christmas shaping up as a mix of wet and white
Porch pirates steal child's life saving medicine
Prosecutor: 'No doubt' gunman was targeting police officers in Pa.
Man accused of beating girlfriend's child for opening gift
More News
Top Video
This is our new ABC7NY app. Now you can personalize it!
Little boy who wanted telescope gets his wish
NYPD officer stops to rescue suicidal person on his way to promotion
AccuWeather forecast for the New York area
More Video