Danny Diaz-Delgado was laid to rest this past weekend, but his parents still cannot accept the fact that he is gone.Diaz-Delgado, 20, of Trenton, was found face down and unresponsive with his hands tied behind his back and tape around his face on March 24. Officials said he suffered multiple gunshot wounds to the torso, head and leg."He was a good person who glowed with the love of God," mom Olga Diaz said. "And now he's dead."Investigators said it was two weeks prior when Diaz-Delgado found an online ad from someone, believed to be 29-year-old Rufus Thompson, also of Trenton, selling a used Sony PS4.Diaz-Delgado left home that night to meet the seller somewhere in East Ward section of the city, but he never came home.The next day, a passerby found his body face down in the Assunpink Creek in nearby Hamilton Township. He was bound with duct tape and an electrical cord, and he had been shot repeatedly.On Monday, Thompson appeared for a court hearing on charges including murder, robbery and kidnapping.Meanwhile, Olga Diaz says the world lost something special in her son."He was a warrior," she said. "We are a poor family, and he always fought to better himself. He even said, 'One day, I will have a lot of money, mom, and we will never be poor again.'"As for the suspect, she just wants justice."Every day, it gets only harder to deal with this," she said. "Why would anyone do this to a person who never hurt anyone? Now, though, my son is in a better place."