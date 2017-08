Investigators have made an arrest in connection with human remains found in a shopping cart in the Bronx earlier this week.Police initially thought the remains belonged to a man , but the body has since been identified as a 27-year-old woman from Massachusetts.The body had been placed inside of a cardboard box that was covered with a black bag and placed into a folding shopping cart that was left on East 182nd Street between Jerome Avenue and Walton Avenue in the Tremont section. It was found at about 9 p.m. Wednesday.Police have since arrested 57-year old Darryl Orr, who lives on Walton Avenue in the Bronx. He's facing a charge of concealment of a human corpse.According to investigators, the woman met Orr and went back to his apartment.Surveillance video obtained from his building shows them entering his building together, and later him leaving with a shopping cart.Detectives believe the woman died in the man's apartment, and he disposed of her body by putting it in a shopping cart.An autopsy on the woman's body was inconclusive, and it is unclear why she died.In addition to the corpse charge, Orr was also hit with drug charges after a search of his apartment turned up illegal narcotics and paraphernalia. He has prior arrests.