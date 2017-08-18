Man charged after human remains found in shopping cart in the Bronx

Ken Rosato reports on an arrest after human remains were found in a shopping cart in the Bronx.

By Eyewitness News
TREMONT, Bronx (WABC) --
Investigators have made an arrest in connection with human remains found in a shopping cart in the Bronx earlier this week.

Police initially thought the remains belonged to a man, but the body has since been identified as a 27-year-old woman from Massachusetts.

The body had been placed inside of a cardboard box that was covered with a black bag and placed into a folding shopping cart that was left on East 182nd Street between Jerome Avenue and Walton Avenue in the Tremont section. It was found at about 9 p.m. Wednesday.

Police have since arrested 57-year old Darryl Orr, who lives on Walton Avenue in the Bronx. He's facing a charge of concealment of a human corpse.

According to investigators, the woman met Orr and went back to his apartment.

Surveillance video obtained from his building shows them entering his building together, and later him leaving with a shopping cart.

Detectives believe the woman died in the man's apartment, and he disposed of her body by putting it in a shopping cart.

An autopsy on the woman's body was inconclusive, and it is unclear why she died.

In addition to the corpse charge, Orr was also hit with drug charges after a search of his apartment turned up illegal narcotics and paraphernalia. He has prior arrests.
