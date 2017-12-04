Man charged after parking spot dispute leads to deadly rampage in Queens

RICHMOND HILL, Queens (WABC) --
A suspected driver is now facing murder charges over a dispute that took a deadly turn in Queens Sunday

The suspect, 22-year-old Adrian Harry, is charged with murder, assault, reckless endangerment in connection with the rampage.

According to the NYPD, it all started with a parking dispute involving two vehicles at about 4:30 a.m. in front of a hookah bar on Liberty Avenue and 127th Street in Richmond Hill.

Harry, the driver of a white Hyundai sedan, exited the vehicle and stabbed two men inside a BMW in the torso, police said.

After a crowd of people argued with Harry, police say he drove up the sidewalk where they had begun walking away and struck six of them.

Richardo Chatergoon, 23, from Far Rockaway was killed, and five others were injured.



"I'm in disbelief to be honest with you," said Chatergoon's cousin Travis Moore. "Right now it's so fresh I can't even fathom that something like that would happen over a parking spot."

Among the injured was one of the men in the BMW who had previously been stabbed. The 29-year-old is in critical condition.
NYPD Assistant Chief David Barrere described the circumstances leading up to the crash.


Harry later walked into Jamaica Hospital with a cut to the hand, and the injured already there identified him as the suspect, investigators said.

The car was found parked near the hospital.

The injured include a 29-year-old man with a head injury, a 27-year-old man with a leg injury, a 29-year-old man with a broken pelvis, and a 20-year-old woman with a broken leg.

