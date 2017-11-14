#Breaking Big fire in #Brooklyn Bnai Adath Kol Beth Yisrael at 1006 Greene Avenue @ABC7NY pic.twitter.com/460AWW01Mi — Kemberly Richardson (@kemrichardson7) November 14, 2017

A 71-year-old man is charged with reckless endangerment in connection with a fire that ripped through a Brooklyn synagogue Tuesday morning.The fire is not being labeled an arson and the man charged is believed to be a worker who accidentally started the fire.The fire broke out inside the B'nai Adath Kol Beth Yisrael synagogue on Patchen Avenue in Bedford-Stuyvesant just before 9:15 a.m.Three people suffered minor injuries.Crews were on the roof working with torches when the blaze broke out and sources tell Eyewitness News police spoke with some of those workers at the precinct.Witnesses said flames were shooting through the roof but firefighters were able to knock the fire down quickly.No one was inside at the time, and no injuries have been reported.Police said the preliminary investigation indicates the fire was accidental. The FDNY is at the scene investigating.Members of the synagogue were in tears when they arrived, devastated by the loss."It's difficult to gather your thoughts, you know. Trying to be optimistic and you're hurting," said Kavah Levi. "I"ve worked and served here as long as I can remember, to be a servant of my people."The synagogue seats about 1,500 people.----------