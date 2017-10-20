HOME INVASION

Man charged with murder in Brooklyn home invasion as 91-year-old victim laid to rest

Josh Einiger reports on the investigation into a deadly home invasion, as well as funeral services for the victim

BEDFORD STUYVESANT, Brooklyn (WABC) --
Police have charged a man with murder in connection with a Brooklyn home invasion that left a 91-year-old man dead.

The suspect has been identified as 27-year-old Dwayne Blackwood, who lives in the East New York section. He's facing charges of second degree murder and second degree assault.

Meanwhile, funeral services were held Friday for Waldiman Thompson at the Hanson Place Seventh Day Adventist Church in Fort Greene

He died after being tied up along with his 100-year-old wife, Ethline, on Decatur Street in Bedford-Stuyvesant after several suspects targeted their home.

Photos: Scene of deadly home invasion in Brooklyn

Police say the couple was inside their bedroom when the suspects burst in, put sheets over their heads and tied them up. They stole approximately $5,000 in cash and fled the scene, according to police.

Ethline was able to free herself and call 911, but her husband had a heart attack and died.

Police have also identified a second person of interest in the case.
