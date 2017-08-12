Homicide investigators talking to relatives of victims. 3 people killed another injured in a house in Hempsead overnight. pic.twitter.com/jWtFzxafpB — Marcus Solis (@MarcusSolis7) August 12, 2017

A suspect has been arrested in the murders of three women who were found bludgeoned to death inside a home in Hempstead early Saturday morning.Police have charged 34-year-old Bobby Vanderhall in the killings of his mother, 58-year-old Lynn Vanderhall, his sister, 29-year-old Melissa Vanderhall and a family friend, 29-year-old Janel Simpson, said Nassau County Det. Lt. Stephen Fitzpatrick.The bodies were discovered at a Perry Street residence.Three victims were pronounced dead at the scene by a Nassau County Police Medic.Police said Vanderhall had been kicked out of the house by his mother and was homeless."He became enraged, went to the garage and obtained a large hammer, it's called a framing hammer," said Fitzpatrick. "With this framing hammer he broke through the basement door of the residence."Police said the suspect went to the living room and assaulted his mother, then attacked the other women.The other woman who was visiting was injured but managed to escape and hide in a neighboring backyard until help could arrive. She is in stable condition at a local hospital.The women sustained blunt force trauma to their bodies, according to police.Bobby Vanderhall stayed in the house for a short time before fleeing, and was apprehended within a two-mile radius of the scene sleeping in a car, said Fitzpatrick.Police say he had been removed from the house with emotional issues twice previously and taken to a medical center.