A deli worker is accused of sexually assaulting young children at a YMCA in New Jersey.Hacksensack police arrested 42-year-old Timonthy Smith Friday morning. He lived at the YMCA on Main Street in Hackensack.He's facing charges of child endangerment and sexual assault.Police said there are six victims between the ages of 6 and 9 in the case, and the alleged incidents happened February 16. A lifeguard in the pool said he saw Smith inappropriately touching the children.Officers were notified that same day, kicking off the investigation that led to Smith's arrest.According to police, Smith worked at a deli at the Shop Rite in Paramus.Following his arrest, the YMCA's president and CEO, Richard Gorab, issued this statement:----------