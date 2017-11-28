Man charged with fatally stabbing Staten Island woman, slashing neighbor

Candace McCowan has details on the murder of a Staten Island woman.

STATEN ISLAND
Authorities say a man fatally stabbed a Staten Island woman, and then slashed a neighbor who rushed to her aid.

63-year-old Geetha Howie was stabbed to the face and torso just a block from her home just before 2:15 p.m. Monday.

She was stabbed more than a dozen times and pronounced dead at Richmond University Medical Center.

The suspect, 27-year-old Dantey Moore, was then confronted by a neighbor, who was slashed in the arm.

By the time police arrived, Moore had dropped his knife and was cradling the victim in his arms, investigators said.

Responding officers saw his hands were bloodied and the knife was near him.

Moore now faces charges of murder, assault and criminal possession of a weapon.

He was taken to the hospital for treatment before being taken to the 120th Precinct for processing.

The neighbor, 56-year-old Mark Long, was treated for a small laceration and released.

Detectives do not believe the suspect knew his victim and there is no obvious motive. He may have been high on drugs, they said.

He has 34 prior arrests dating back to 2007.

