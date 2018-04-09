Man climbs crane over Hollywood Boulevard in California

EMBED </>More Videos

A man climbed a tall construction crane some 200 feet above Hollywood Boulevard and stayed up there for hours before safely coming down. (KABC)

By
HOLLYWOOD, California --
A man climbed a tall construction crane some 200 feet above Hollywood Boulevard and stayed up there for hours before safely coming down.

The spectacle attracted a mass of spectators on the ground watching as police officers and firefighters worked to try to convince the man to come down on his own.

The crane was near Hollywood Boulevard and El Centro Avenue in Hollywood.

He was wearing no shoes or shirt and appeared to be draped in an American flag. He was spotted climbing and moving around on cables above the crane and slowly descending, then stopping on a platform for more than an hour as he shouted and gestured at the ground and waved the flag.

An urban search and rescue team joined firefighters and police officers who were trying to convince the man to come down.

After about three hours, police said they had the man safely in custody on the ground. He was being treated by paramedics.

It was not immediately clear why he had climbed the crane.

A man draped in the American flag climbed a construction crane high above Hollywood Boulevard.



----------
* More local news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
trespassinghollywoodCalifornia
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Top of bus sheared off, dozens hurt on Long Island
Israel blamed for missile strike in Syria; 14 reported dead
Manhunt underway for man suspected of killing mother and friend
Aide to mayor arrested on weapon's charges in Queens
Facebook sending Cambridge Analytica data-use notices
New NYC schools chancellor welcomes students back after break
Well-known merengue singer recovering from knife attack
Opening statements to begin in Cosby's sex assault retrial
Show More
FDNY investigating cause of deadly fire at Trump Tower
Firefighters: No sprinklers in apartment where fire broke out
Boy battling brain cancer raises money for other patients
Police: Gunman holds up, pistol whips man in barbershop
Patrick Reed wins the Masters for first major title
More News