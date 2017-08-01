Man dies days after package explodes in Queens

By
SPRINGFIELD, Queens (WABC) --
73-year-old George Wray died on Tuesday after being badly burned when he opened a mysterious package that exploded on Friday. It was the shape of an oatmeal container and left on his doorstep in Queens.

The victim, who is the building's landlord, died at Nassau University Medical Center after sustaining second- and third-degree burns over 80-percent of his body.

The incident happened in front of a house that is rented to two families on 222nd Street in Springfield Gardens.

Police say the package was sitting on the front stoop for a number of days.

Wray picked up the round cylinder that police say was packed with black powder, and it exploded.

The name on the package was not anyone who lives at that address, investigators said.


NYPD Chief of Detectives Robert Boyce says the explosive was rigged to detonate when someone opened it. He says the blast left behind "substantial evidence."

One resident of the home saw the package for several days and even touched it.

"We didn't think nothing of it, my dad was actually holding it and he was like, 'is this for us?' and I said it's not for us," said Kathleen Toussint. "I said just put it outside and I guess they'll pick it back up, to whoever it needs to go to they'll find it. And the landlord came and he saw it during the week and I guess he realized it was still sitting there and he decided he wanted to open it I guess, and that's what happenped."

Police say there was no evidence of shrapnel, just black powder.


The U.S. Postal Service released a statement:
"This matter is currently under investigation with law enforcement and we cannot provide further comment at this time."

Police didn't think the package had been sent through the mail.

(The Associated Press contributed to this report.)
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
explosionfireJamaica (QN12)New York CitySpringfield Gardens
(Copyright ©2017 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Top Stories
Girl missing, separated from family on subway
Parents sue school district over 12-year-old daughter's suicide
Man pleads guilty to killing 5-year-old son after Disneyland
Charge: Man hid girlfriend in freezer, lived with her impostor
Woman to be deported after traffic violation
Portland transgender man gives birth to son
'Can safe' lands woman in Honduras jail
Rape charge dropped against USC student after video
Show More
2 kittens stolen from New Jersey animal shelter
Police: Escaped prisoner kills assistant warden's stepdaughter
Inmates used peanut butter to make escape from jail
Police search for driver after deadly hit and run in Queens
Children accused of setting cars on fire in Yonkers
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Disabled seaplane in East River
PHOTOS: O.J. Simpson through the years
PHOTOS: Deadly crash on the Grand Central Parkway
New York Yankees' Aaron Judge wins Home Run Derby
More Photos