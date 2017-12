Police are searching for the killer who gunned down a man inside an East Harlem bodega late Thursday.Investigators say a 49-year-old man was arguing with two men inside La Palama Bodega on Lexington Avenue when another man walked into the store and shot him once in the head.The victim was taken to St. Luke's Hospital, where he later died.Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477).