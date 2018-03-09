BODY FOUND

Man found dead inside metal donation box with belt around neck

AJ Ross has the gruesome details from Woodside.

WOODSIDE, Queens (WABC) --
A man was found dead inside a metal donation box with a belt around his neck in Queens, police said.

The NYPD said they found the man unconscious and unresponsive near 62 Street and Northern Boulevard in Woodside around 2 a.m. Friday.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

An investigation is ongoing and the cause of death is unknown.

The man is described as Hispanic, 5' 7", 160 pounds and approximately 25 to 35 years old.

He had a tattoo on his chest:



Anyone with information in regards to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

