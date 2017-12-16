HURRICANE HARVEY

HOUSTON, Texas --
Aric Harding shared a powerful moment of heartbreak and hope as he played the piano in his family's flooded living room following Hurricane Harvey.

Harding returned to his home in the Houston suburb of Friendswood on Wednesday to retrieve beloved stuffed animals for his children.

"I think it's all finally sinking in a little," Harding wrote in the caption. "What we used to have gone as a city is gone. I really think God is going to do something completely new here. I am excited to see the new beauty in the suffering."

Harding says his 13-year-old son was particularly worried about the family piano.

"I wanted him to know that it was OK, and we'd fix it. The video turned out to be something that really connected with people, I'm glad I took the time to encourage my son and it spilled over into other lives," Harding said.

